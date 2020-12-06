2020 NFL Week 13 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 13 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -3
|Bears -3
|Lions +3
|Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -11.5
|Dolphins -11.5
|Dolphins -11.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +3.5
|Texans +3.5
|Colts -3.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -10.5
|Vikings -10.5
|Vikings -10.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +9
|Raiders -9
|Raiders -9
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +3
|Saints -3
|Falcons +3
|Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -5.5
|Titans -5.5
|Browns +5.5
|New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -11
|Seahawks -11
|Giants +11
|Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +3
|Rams -3
|Rams -3
|Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -9
|Packers -9
|Packers -9
|New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -14
|Broncos +14
|Broncos +14
|Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Pick’em
|Bills
|Bills
|Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens 8:15 PM ET (TUE)
|Ravens
|TBD
|TBD
|Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers 5:00 PM ET (MON)
|Steelers
|TBD
|TBD
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Week 12 Results
|8-8
|8-8
|2020 Results
|86-88-2
|85-89-2