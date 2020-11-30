Week 12 Sunday Night Game Discussion Thread

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Tuesday night against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, we’ve had a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. There is now one Sunday game left and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments tonight.
I have added a Sunday night game Twitter feed for the Green Bay Packers versus Chicago Bears contest to this post and it should update throughout and include videos. I also have included the inactives for the remaining Week 12 Sunday game.
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Bears: QB Nick Foles, DB Sherrick McManis, OL Lachavious Simmons, WR Javon Wims, DT Akiem Hicks, LB Trevis Gipson
Packers: QB Jordan Love, RB Tyler Ervin, CB Josh Jackson, LB Jonathan Garvin