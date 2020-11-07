Watch: The Depot 180 – November 6th – Episode 72

Episode 72 – November 6th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Steelers are on the cusp of a historic 8-0 start, but must first go through their longtime rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. Today I discuss the injuries on both teams leading up to the game. I also talk about the coordinators’ press conferences and some covid fines passed down on the Steelers from the league.

