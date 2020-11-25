Watch: The Depot 180 – November 24th – Episode 77

Episode 77 – November 24th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Steelers will be hosting the Baltimore Ravens in just a couple days time on Thanksgiving at night, or at least that’s the hope as the Ravens are currently experiencing issues with covid. Today, I discuss the upcoming game and the players returning for the Steelers.

Also, due to the holidays there will be no video this upcoming Friday, so Happy Thanksgiving and I will talk with you guys again on Tuesday.

