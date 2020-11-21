Watch: The Depot 180 – November 20th – Episode 76

Episode 76 – November 20th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The state of Pennsylvania and the NFL have both updated their covid protocols when it comes to game day as the number of cases rise. Today I discuss the Steelers’ exception for players on the sideline. I also talk about the week 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, provide an injury update, and plug the excellent content being put out on this site daily.

