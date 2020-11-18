Watch: The Depot 180 – November 17th – Episode 75

Episode 75 – November 17th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Steelers are 9-0, with a thorough rout of the Cincinnati Bengals in week 10. Ben Roethlisberger returned off a week of no practice from the covid reserve list and put up big numbers. Today I discussed his performance, gave an injury recap, and discussed the Steelers running game failures and commitment to improving.

