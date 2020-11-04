Watch: JuJu Smith-Schuster Making Clutch Plays For The Steelers

Back at it with another video breakdown. JuJu Smith-Schuster hasn’t put up gaudy stats this season but has made a ton of clutch, tough plays, including the last two weeks against the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens. Today, we’re looking at those plays that remind me so much of Hines Ward.

As always, let me know your thoughts below. And thanks for watching.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version