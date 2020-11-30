The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers-Ravens Updates, Likely Roster Moves, Tomlin Comments, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 50 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, which is now tentatively scheduled for Tuesday night.

Alex and I go over the COVID-19 list of the Ravens to date, the Steelers players and coaches now affected by the virus since Friday’s show and the potential and likely roster moves both teams have forthcoming by Monday night.

We go over the potential weather situation in Pittsburgh for their Tuesday night game between the Steelers and Ravens and also talk a little about what head coach Mike Tomlin said after the team’s Sunday practice.

Most of Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season is now in the books so Alex and I recap some of the bigger developments that took place around the league in the Sunday games. We also take one last stab at predicting the outcome the Steelers game against the Ravens and preview it one last time.

We close out this Monday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

