Season 11, Episode 38 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers following their big Sunday road win against the Baltimore Ravens

Before we break down and recap the Steelers Sunday win against the Ravens, Alex and I discuss the team trading for New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson Sunday night. We tell you are thoughts about Williamsons initial spot on the depth chart, his potential future with the team and what the tape says about his ply.

The Steelers suffered a few more injuries on the defensive side of the football during Sunday’s game against the Ravens so we update the latest news concerning those players and more.

We finally get around to recapping the Steelers Sunday road win against the Ravens it starts with us focusing on the play of the offense from start to finish. We talk about the visible adjustments we saw, especially in the second half, and more.

Alex and I then move over to the defensive side of the football and discuss the Steelers problems against the Ravens running game. We talk about the few things they did right on the defensive side of the football against the Ravens and more.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Game Recap, Injury Updates, Trade For ILB Avery Williamson, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-nov-2-episode-1343

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 38 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n