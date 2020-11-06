The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Coordinator Talk, Cowboys Preview, Week 9 Picks, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 40 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes a rundown of the team’s Thursday injury report and what it might mean for Sunday’s road game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Will rookie defensive tackle Carlos Davis dress on Sunday? If he does, it will have a historical result related to the Steelers and past draft classes.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been fined heavily for not wearing his mask enough on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens so Alex and I make sure to cover that Friday morning news.

The Steelers two coordinators, Keith Butler and Randy Fichtner, both talked to the media on Thursday so we recap their main talking points. We talk no-huddle offense against the Ravens, how new inside linebacker Avery Williamson will likely be used, defensive game plan against the Cowboys and more.

We talk about inside linebacker Robert Spillane some in this show as well as well as a few other players more in-depth throughout this episode.

The Steelers will play the 2-6 Cowboys on Sunday so Alex and I go deep into our preview of the game from all sides of the football. We talk about the Cowboys offense first and what the Steelers need to be on the outlook for. We then flip over to talking about the Cowboys defense and how the Steelers offense should attack that unit on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Should we be worried abut the Steelers having a letdown on Sunday against the Cowboys? We go over some old stats related to the Steelers being heavily favored in games under Tomlin.

Week 9 is upon us so Alex and I pick all of the games this weekend against the spread and that includes our score predictions for the Steelers Sunday road game against the Cowboys.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

