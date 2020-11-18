The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Jaguars Preview, Injury Updates, Tomlin Tuesday, Bengals All-22, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 45 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers following head coach Mike Tomlin talking to the media on Tuesday.

Alex and I go over the Steelers injury situation entering Week 11 based on the latest updates provided by the team and Tomlin. We go over all of the recent transactions and forthcoming transactions as well. We also talk quite a bit about some of the main talking points delivered by Tomlin on Tuesday and that includes talk about fixing the Steelers running game.

Do you still believe in trap games after hearing Tomlins thoughts on the subject? We go over that topic and a few related stats related to the Steelers.

The Steelers will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday so ahead of that matchup we get some help previewing it from John Reid, who covers the opposition for The Florida Times-Union. We get 33 minutes of great info from John, as usual, as we talk Jaguars season to date, recent quarterback play and injury status of he team entering Week 11 and much, much more. We talk about several players on both sides of the football for the Jaguars during this interview and more. John gives us his score prediction for Sunday’s game at the end of this interview.

If not already doing so, please follow John on Twitter at @JohnReid64 and read his work online here: https://www.jacksonville.com/staff/5471069002/john-reid/

After having John on, Alex and I then recap more of the Steelers Week 10 home win against the Cincinnati Bengals following a deeper dive into the All-22 tape from that contest.

We close out this Wednesday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

