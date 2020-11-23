The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Jaguars Game Recap, Tomlin Monday, Ravens COVID Issues, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 47 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about our initial thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday big road win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Alex and I get right into some of the minutia that happened on Saturday and Sunday pregame that included a roster move and just a fiver player inactive list. We also go over the initial injury report coming out of the Sunday game based on what head coach Mike Tomlin said during his press conference.

Most of the rest of this show includes Alex and I thoroughly breaking down the Steelers game against the Jaguars. We start by going over what happened on offense and then move on to the defense and special teams units. We talk scheme, decisions, stats and more from Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

We spend a lot of time on Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool in this show in addition to talking about the usage of fullback Derek Watt on Sunday. We also talk about the big game that safety Terrell Edmunds had against the Jaguars on Sunday.

We obviously cover several key throws that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had on Sunday and how the team’s running game came alive somewhat.

We break for the Tomlin Monday press conference and then come back to recap all the main talking points from it. We also go over the breaking COVID news concerning the Baltimore Ravens, who are scheduled to play the Steelers in Pittsburgh Thursday night.

We close out this Monday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

