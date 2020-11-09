The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Cowboys Game Recap, Saturday And Sunday Pregame Minutia, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 41 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about our initial thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers thrilling Sunday road win against the Dallas Cowboys.

After our hot takey open on the Sunday game, Alex and I get into some of the minutia that happened on Saturday and Sunday pregame that included the tam waiving veteran offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski. We talk about why that move may have happened and the cap fallout related to it. We also go over the team’s injury report heading into Week 10 and how quarterback Ben Roethlisberger fared coming out of the Sunday game against the Cowboys.

Most of the rest of this show includes Alex and I thoroughly breaking down the Steelers game against the Cowboys. We start by going over what happened on offense and then move on to the defense and special teams units. We talk scheme, decisions, stats and more. We also discuss the key penalties late in the game.

We close out this Monday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 41 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

