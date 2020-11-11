The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bengals Preview, Covid-Injury Updates, Tomlin Tuesday, Cowboys All-22, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 42 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers following head coach Mike Tomlin talking to the media on Tuesday.

Alex and I go over the Steelers injury and COVID situation entering Week 10 based on the latest updates provided by the team and Tomlin. We also talk quite a bit about some of the main talking points delivered by Tomlin on Tuesday. We talk backup quarterbacks, new inside linebacker Avery Williamson and more in this segment in addition to having a long discussion about the way the Steelers handled tight end Vance McDonald over the weekend. We also over the recent transactions.

The Steelers will play the Cincinatti Bengals on Sunday so ahead of that matchup we get some help previewing it from Paul Dehner Jr., who covers the opposition for The Athletic. We get 33 minutes of great info from Paul, as usual, as we talk Bengals season to date, rookie quarterback play and injury status of he team entering Week 10 and much, much more. We talk about several players on both sides of the football for the Bengals during this interview and more. Paul gives us his score prediction for Sunday’s game at the end of this interview.

If not already doing so, please follow Paul on Twitter at @pauldehnerjr and read his work online here: https://theathletic.com/author/paul-dehner-jr/

After having Paul on, Alex and I then recap more of the Steelers Week 9 road win against the Dallas Cowboys following a deeper dive into the All-22 tape from that contest.

We close out this Wednesday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

