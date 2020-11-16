The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bengals Game Recap, Saturday And Sunday Pregame Minutia, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 44 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about our initial thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday blowout home win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Alex and I get right into some of the minutia that happened on Saturday and Sunday pregame that included a few roster moves and how a few impacted the game day roster. We also go over the team’s injury report heading into Week 11.

Most of the rest of this show includes Alex and I thoroughly breaking down the Steelers game against the Bengals. We start by going over what happened on offense and then move on to the defense and special teams units. We talk scheme, decisions, stats and more from Sunday’s game against the Bengals. We also discuss Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow some.

We obviously cover the great game that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played on Sunday and how the team’s running game hit new lows against the Bengals at Heinz Field.

We close out this Monday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

