Steelers Workout Free Agent TE Charles Jones II

The Pittsburgh Steelers are down a tight end this week with Vance McDonald on the COVID-19 list and that has prompted them to bring in a free agent for a workout.

According to the NFL transaction sheet, the Steelers are working out free agent tight end TE Charles Jones II, a Tulane product

Jones entered the NFL originally in 2019 as an undrafted free agent and spent his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent most of his rookie season on the Jaguars practice squad before finally being promoted to the 53-man roster later in the year. He had just one catch for 5 yards in four games.

Davis spent multiple stints on the Jaguars Reserve/COVID-19 list this offseason being finally being released in September with an injury settlement. The Buffalo Bills signed him to their practice squad in late October but parted ways with him just a few days later.

At Tulane, Jones caught 61 passes for 460 yards and 8 touchdowns. At his 2019 pro day, Jones measured in at 6030, 254-pounds and he reportedly ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.90-seconds and did 24 reps on the bench to go along with a vertical jump of 33-inches and a broad jump of 9’9″.

If the Steelers were to sign Jones it would likely be to their practice squad.