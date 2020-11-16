Steelers Week 10 Injury Recap: RB Trey Edmunds Failed To Finish Game Due To Hamstring Issue

The Pittsburgh Steelers easily took care of the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday and they’ll now exit Week 10 with a perfect record of 9-0. Additionally, it appears as though the Steelers will make it out of Week 10 relatively healthy, according to head coach Mike Tomlin after the game.
“On the injury front, Trey Edmunds wasn’t able to finish the game with a hamstring,” Tomlin said after the game. “We had some normal bumps and bruises associated with play. It was good to get Tyson Alualu back and Derek Watt back. We’re going to need contributions from those guys down the stretch.”
The Steelers did indeed get defensive tackle Tyson Alualu and fullback Derek Watt both back for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. The team, however, did have three players miss the Sunday Week 10 game after ending the week listed as questionable on the injury report. Those three players, cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder), defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle) and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (illness), were all inactive against the Bengals on Sunday.
The Steelers also had two more players, tight end Vance McDonald and guard Kevin Dotson, both miss Sunday’s game due to them being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this past week.
Tomlin will meet the media again on Tuesday and at that time we’ll likely get another update on the overall health of the team as they prepare to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road next Sunday.