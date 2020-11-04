Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 9: Mike Hilton Limited, Cameron Heyward Practices Fully

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 9 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Dallas Cowboys and the Wednesday offering shows that four players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Listed as not practicing on Wednesday by the Steelers were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), defensive end Tyson Alualu (knee), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), and guard/center Stefen Wisniewski (pectoral).

Of those four players, Wisniewski is the biggest surprise with him being activated from the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Wednesday. As for Alualu, he seems very doubtful to play on Sunday against the Cowboys after leaving the team’s Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens with a sprained knee.

Limited in practice on Wednesday for the Steelers were cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) and defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle). Hilton has missed the last two games with his shoulder injury so hopefully he’ll be back Sunday against the Cowboys.

Listed as practicing fully on Wednesday for the Steelers is safety Jordan Dangerfield (quadricep), who missed the Week 8 game against the ravens with his injury. He appears to be on track to play against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Not listed on the Wednesday injury report is defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, who left the Week 8 game late with what was later termed a quadricep injury. Fullback Derek Watt is also not listed on the Wednesday injury report for the first time in a few weeks.

UPDATE: The Steelers have now added Heyward to the injury report. He is listed as practicing fully with a quad injury.