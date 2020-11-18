Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 11: Hilton, McFarland, Buggs Full Participants

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 11 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Wednesday offering shows that nine players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out Wednesday’s practice for the Steelers were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (not injury related), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), guard David DeCastro (not injury related), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (not injury related), running back Trey Edmunds (hamstring), and running back Jaylen Samuels (quadricep).

Of those nine players, only Edmunds and Samuels are dealing with injuries as the other seven were given the day off to rest. Edmunds and Samuels were both injured in the team’s Week 10 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday.

The Steelers have there other players on their Wednesday injury report who practiced fully earlier in the day and they are running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (illness), cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder), and defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle).

All three players were inactive against the Bengals this past Sunday after ending the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Hilton has missed the team’s last four games but the hope is that he’ll be able to return to action on Sunday in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.