Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 10: Mike Hilton, Derek Watt Full Participants

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 10 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Wednesday offering shows that seven players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out Wednesday’s practice for the Steelers were wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (not injury related), guard David DeCastro (not injury related), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related), tight end Eric Ebron (not injury related), and defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle). None of those players, however, are currently expected to miss the Sunday game against the Bengals.

Steelers defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (knee), who missed the team’s Week 9 game with a knee injury, is listed on the team’s Wednesday injury report as having been limited in practice. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated on Tuesday that Alualu might be able to play on Sunday against the Bengals.

The Steelers had good news on Wednesday when it comes to fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) as both players are listed on the injury report as having practiced fully earlier in the day. Watt and Hilton have both missed the team’s last three games with their respective injuries.

Obviously, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, inside linebacker Vince Williams, tackle Jerald Hawkins, and running back Jaylen Samuels all missed practice on Wednesday as all are currently on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. The hope is that all four players will be cleared to play against the Bengals by Saturday. Tight end Vance McDonald won’t play against the Bengals as he’s now on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus a few days ago.