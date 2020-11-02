Steelers Vs. Ravens: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 8

The initial snap counts from the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 8 Sunday afternoon road win against the Baltimore Ravens are now in and they are listed below along with a few observations from each position group. As usual, we will verify the counts during our weekly play charting.

Offensive linemen: All five starters five played all 53 snaps on Sunday. Tackle Jerald Hawkins (3) also saw a few plays on offense on Sunday mostly as an eligible lineman lined up as a tight end.

Wide receivers: Diontae Johnson (41), JuJu Smith-Schuster (41), and rookie Chase Claypool (41) all played the same amount of snaps against the Ravens. James Washington (10) had his playing time diminish in Baltimore and even. Ray-Ray McCloud (22) played more on offense against the Ravens than he did.

Running backs: James Conner (31) started again and played most of the snaps. Benny Snell Jr. (0) only played on special teams against the Ravens while Jaylen Samuels (8) played sparingly on offense in Baltimore. Trey Edmunds (0), who was signed from the practice squad on Saturday, only played on special teams and rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (1) saw just one snap in the game. Fullback Derek Watt (0) was active on Sunday with a hamstring injury but did not see the field at all in Baltimore.

Tight ends: Not surprisingly, Eric Ebron (46) out-snapped Vance McDonald (21) for a seventh consecutive week while Zach Gentry (0) was once again an inactive player.

Quarterbacks: Ben Roethlisberger (53) played the entire game against the Ravens in his seventh game back from his 2019 elbow injury.

Defensive linemen: Starters Cameron Heyward (75) and Stephon Tuitt (76) both got their expected amount of work on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Heyward, however, did leave late with an unspecified injury. Tyson Alualu (6) left the game very early with a knee injury and did not return. Isaiah Buggs (34) was active on Sunday after being inactive in Week 7 and Henry Mondeaux (19), who dressed in place of Buggs a week ago, played some snaps on defense and 13 more on special teams.

Inside linebackers: Vince Williams (71) and Robert Spillane (71) played extensively against the Ravens with Ulysees Gilbert III (0) inactive with a back injury. Marcus Allen (11) played some late-game defensive snaps.

Outside linebackers: Starters T.J. Watt (79) and Bud Dupree (80) played the majority of defensive snaps against the Ravens but did get some breathers from rookie Alex Highsmith (25), who played very well. Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (0) and Jayrone Elliott (0) both also dressed on Sunday but only saw special teams snaps against the Ravens.

Cornerbacks: Joe Haden and Steven Nelson played 81 of 74 snaps in Week 8. Sub package cornerback Mike Hilton (0) was inactive again with a shoulder injury and Cameron Sutton (44) played quite extensively in his place. Justin Layne (11) saw snaps on the outside in the dime defense on Sunday against the Ravens. Rookie James Pierre was limited to his usual special teams role.

Safeties: Starters Minkah Fitzpatrick (82) and Terrell Edmunds (61) played extensively, as expected. Sean Davis (2) played a few late defensive snaps on Sunday with Jordan Dangerfield (0) inactive for the game in Baltimore because of an injury.

Special teams: Highsmith (18) Adeniyi (18), Allen (18), Snell (18), and Davis (15) were the special teams snaps leaders against the Ravens on Sunday.