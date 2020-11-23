Steelers Vs. Jaguars: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 11

The initial snap counts from the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11 Sunday afternoon road win against the Jacksonville Jaguars are now in and they are listed below along with a few observations from each position group. As usual, we will verify the counts during our weekly play charting.

Offensive linemen: Most of the five starters played all 75 snaps on Sunday while tackle Jerald Hawkins (13) also saw several plays on offense against the Jaguars as an eligible lineman lined up as a tight end. Starting center Maurkice Pouncey (69) and guard David DeCastro (69) were both able to exit a little early in the big win and center J.C. Hassenauer (6) and Derwin Gray (6) finished out the final two series.

Wide receivers: Diontae Johnson (60), JuJu Smith-Schuster (59), and rookie Chase Claypool (47) played the lion’s share at this position group again against the Jaguars with James Washington (21) and Ray-Ray McCloud (20) rounding things out for group of five.

Running backs: James Conner (52) obviously started again and played almost all the total offensive snaps in the game. Benny Snell Jr. (10) logged just a little playing time and rookie Anthony McFarland Jr. (5) was back in pads for some limited action. Jaylen Samuels (0) and Trey Edmunds (0) were both inactive against the Jaguars with injuries and fullback Derek Watt (11) saw limited offensive snaps with most of them being in the final two series of the game.

Tight ends: Eric Ebron (70) played plenty with Vance McDonald out again and still on the COVID-19 list. Zach Gentry (6) dressed for the second time this season with McDonald out but left the game early with a serious knee injury.

Quarterbacks: Ben Roethlisberger (69) played all but six snaps of the blowout road win. Backup Mason Rudolph (6) finished out the game with six handoffs.

Defensive linemen: Starters Cameron Heyward (37) and Stephon Tuitt (42) both got a little less than their expected amount of work on Sunday in Jacksonville. Isaiah Buggs (0) was inactive on Sunday once again and Tyson Alualu (31) was used a lot against the Jaguars. Henry Mondeaux (9) also played again in Week 11 on the defensive line as did rookie Carlos Davis (8). Defensive end Chris Wormley (8), fresh off the Reserve/Injured list, dressed and saw some limited action against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Inside linebackers: Vince Williams (47) and Robert Spillane (49) led the way in snaps at inside linebacker. Marcus Allen (6) played some in dime packages on defense. Newcomer Avery Williamson (8) dressed again on Sunday and played his snaps during the final few defensive series.

Outside linebackers: Starters T.J. Watt (50) and Bud Dupree (39) played the majority of defensive snaps against the Jaguars but did get some breathers from rookie Alex Highsmith (14) and Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (13). Jayrone Elliott (0) was inactive on Sunday with an illness.

Cornerbacks: Joe Haden (53) and Steven Nelson (37), as expected, played the most snaps in this position group. Sub package cornerback Mike Hilton (21) was back active after missing the last four games and Cameron Sutton (32) played quite extensively as well. Justin Layne (18) and James Pierre (4) both saw some limited snaps in the game on Sunday against the Jaguars. Layne filled in mostly for a dinged up Haden.

Safeties: Starters Minkah Fitzpatrick (54) and Terrell Edmunds (49) played extensively, as expected. Sean Davis (5) and Jordan Dangerfield (4) both mostly played on special teams in the contest and saw defensive snaps late.

Special teams: Highsmith (18), Snell (18), Dangerfield (18), Derek Watt (18), Adeniyi (18) and Layne (17) were the special teams snaps leaders against the Jaguars on Sunday.