Steelers Vs. Jaguars: Inactives For Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 11 Sunday road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and as expected, it includes several familiar names and a few players who were on the team’s injury report his past week.

After being ruled out for the Steelers Sunday game against the Jaguars on the team’s Friday injury report, running back Jaylen Samuels (quadricep), running back Trey Edmunds (hamstring) and outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott (illness) are all inactive for the Week 11 road game against the Jaguars. All three players were active last Sunday for the team’s home win. None of them were able to practice this past week.

With Samuels and Edmunds both inactive in Week 11, rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. is back in a helmet again. McFarland was inactive last Sunday with an illness.

The Steelers other two inactive players for Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Jaguars are quarterback Joshua Dobbs and defensive end Isaiah Buggs.

The Steelers activated defensive end Chris Wormley from the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday and he is active for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Steelers tight end Vance McDonald and rookie guard Kevin Dotson both remain on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. This marks the second game both players have missed due to the virus.

Steelers Inactive Players:

DE Isaiah Buggs

QB Joshua Dobbs

OLB Jayrone Elliott

RB Jaylen Samuels

RB Trey Edmunds

Jaguars Inactive Players:

TE James O’Shaughnessy

WR Laviska Shenault

CB Sidney Jones

OL KC McDermott

TE Tyler Davis

LB Quicy Williams

QB Gardner Minshew