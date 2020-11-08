Steelers Vs. Cowboys: Inactives For Week 9

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 9 Sunday road game against the Dallas Cowboys and as expected, it includes several familiar names and two players who were on the team’s injury report his past week.

After being ruled out for the Sunday game against the Cowboys on the team’s Friday injury report, defensive lineman Tyson Alualu (knee) is inactive for the Week 9 road game. Alualu suffered his knee injury last Sunday in the road game win and failed to practice this past week. With Alualu sidelined on Sunday, rookie defensive tackle Carlos Davis is dressed for the first time in his NFL career.

Also inactive after being on the Steelers injury report again this week is cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder). Hilton ended the week listed as doubtful on the injury report. This will mark the third game that Hilton has missed this season with a shoulder injury that he suffered back in Week 6.

The Steelers other four inactive players for Sunday’s Week 9 game against the Cowboys are all familiar names when it comes to the gameday list. That list of four healthy scratches includes quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tight end Zach Gentry, guard Derwin Gray and fullback Derek Watt.

Steelers Inactive Players:

DT Tyson Alualu

CB Mike Hilton

QB Joshua Dobbs

TE Zach Gentry

G Derwin Gray

FB Derek Watt

Cowboys Inactive Players:

QB Ben DiNucci