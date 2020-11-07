Steelers Vs. Cowboys 2020 Week 9: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 9

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (2-6)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Site: AT&T Stadium (80,000) • Arlington, TX

Playing Surface: Field Turf

TV Coverage: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Cowboys +14.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games.

Pittsburgh are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against Dallas.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Pittsburgh’s last 17 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games when playing on the road against Dallas.

Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games this season.

Pittsburgh are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 14 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference East division.

Dallas are 0-8 ATS in their last 8 games.

Dallas are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Dallas’ last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’ last 6 games at home.

Dallas are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Dallas are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games this season.

Dallas are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Dallas are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Dallas’ last 6 games played on a Sunday.

Steelers Injuries

DE Tyson Alualu (knee) – Out

CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) – Doubtful

TE Vance McDonald (illness) – Questionable

Cowboys Injuries:

P Chris Jones (abdomen) – Out/IR

RB Ezekiel Elliott (ankle) – Questionable

DE Aldon Smith (knee) – Questionable

LB Joe Thomas (wrist) – Questionable

Weather:

ARLINGTON WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: