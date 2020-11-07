Steelers Vs. Cowboys 2020 Week 9: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 9
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (2-6)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
Site: AT&T Stadium (80,000) • Arlington, TX
Playing Surface: Field Turf
TV Coverage: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Cowboys +14.5
Week 9 NFL TV CBS coverage map via @506sports
#Steelers #Cowboys #PITvsDAL https://t.co/VJpVhqE9i4 pic.twitter.com/WGBL1Aj9g5
— Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 4, 2020
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games.
Pittsburgh are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against Dallas.
The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Pittsburgh’s last 17 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games when playing on the road against Dallas.
Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games this season.
Pittsburgh are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 14 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference East division.
Dallas are 0-8 ATS in their last 8 games.
Dallas are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Dallas’ last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’ last 6 games at home.
Dallas are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Dallas are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games this season.
Dallas are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Dallas are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Dallas’ last 6 games played on a Sunday.
Steelers Injuries
DE Tyson Alualu (knee) – Out
CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) – Doubtful
TE Vance McDonald (illness) – Questionable
Cowboys Injuries:
P Chris Jones (abdomen) – Out/IR
RB Ezekiel Elliott (ankle) – Questionable
DE Aldon Smith (knee) – Questionable
LB Joe Thomas (wrist) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys Game Release (Nov. 8)
Game Capsule:Week 9 NFL Capsules-12