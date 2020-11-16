Steelers Vs. Bengals: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 10

The initial snap counts from the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 10 Sunday afternoon home win against the Cincinnati Bengals are now in and they are listed below along with a few observations from each position group. As usual, we will verify the counts during our weekly play charting.

Offensive linemen: Most of the five starters played all 73 snaps on Sunday while tackle Jerald Hawkins (3) also saw just a few plays on offense against the Bengals as an eligible lineman lined up as a tight end. Starting center Maurkice Pouncey (69) was able to exit a little early in the big win and center J.C. Hassenauer (4) finished out the final series.

Wide receivers: Diontae Johnson (63), JuJu Smith-Schuster (61), and rookie Chase Claypool (44) played the lion’s share at this position group against the Bengals with James Washington (28) and Ray-Ray McCloud (15) rounding things out.

Running backs: James Conner (64) obviously started again and played almost all the total offensive snaps in the game. Benny Snell Jr. (4) logged just a little playing and rookie Anthony McFarland Jr. (0) was inactive with an illness. Jaylen Samuels (1) only played one snap and Trey Edmunds (0) only played on special teams against the Bengals. Fullback Derek Watt (6) saw limited offensive snaps with a few of them being on the end of the line.

Tight ends: Eric Ebron (62) played plenty with Vance McDonald out on the COVID-19 list. Zach Gentry (14) dressed for the first time this season with McDonald out.

Quarterbacks: Ben Roethlisberger (69) played all but four snaps of the blowout home win. Backup Mason Rudolph (4) finished out the game with four handoffs.

Defensive linemen: Starters Cameron Heyward (50) and Stephon Tuitt (51) both got their expected amount of work on Sunday at Heinz Field. Isaiah Buggs (0) was inactive on Sunday with an ankle injury and Tyson Alualu (19) was back against the Bengals after missing a game with a knee injury. Henry Mondeaux (11) also played almost a dozen defensive snaps against the Bengals and rookie Carlos Davis dressed for the second time ever and played 7 snaps against the Bengals.

Inside linebackers: Vince Williams (34) and Robert Spillane (45) led the way in snaps at inside linebacker. Marcus Allen (20) played in dime packages on defense. Newcomer Avery Williamson (11) dressed again on Sunday and played his snaps during the final two defensive series.

Outside linebackers: Starters T.J. Watt (50) and Bud Dupree (51) played the majority of defensive snaps against the Bengals but did get some breathers from rookie Alex Highsmith (19) and Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (10). Jayrone Elliott (0) was inactive on Sunday.

Cornerbacks: Joe Haden (60) and Steven Nelson (60), as expected, played the most snaps in this position group. Sub package cornerback Mike Hilton (0) was inactive with a shoulder injury again and Cameron Sutton (50) played quite extensively in his place. Justin Layne (5) and James Pierre (5) both saw some limited snaps late in the game on Sunday against the Bengals.

Safeties: Starters Minkah Fitzpatrick (60) and Terrell Edmunds (59) played extensively, as expected. Sean Davis (5) and Jordan Dangerfield (5) mostly played on special teams in the contest. Rookie Antoine Brooks Jr. (28) saw his first playing time and played extensively in dime packages against the Bengals.

Special teams: Highsmith (27), Snell (28), Dangerfield (26), Derek Watt (25), Layne (25) and Pierre (24) were the special teams snaps leaders against the Bengals on Sunday.