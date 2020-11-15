Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 10 Sunday home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and as expected, it includes several familiar names and a few players who were on the team’s injury report his past week.

After being listed as questionable for the Sunday game against the Bengals on the team’s Friday injury report, cornerback Mike Hilton is once again inactive for the Week 10 home game. This will mark the fourth game that Hilton has missed this season with a shoulder injury that he suffered back in Week 6.

Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle) is also inactive this week after ending the week as questionable. That means rookie defensive tackle Carlos Davis gets a helmet again

The Steelers other three inactive players for Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Bengals are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., and outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott.

Steelers second-year tight end Zach Gentry is active on Sunday for the first time this season. The Steelers will also have defensive lineman Tyson Alualu back this week after he missed one game with a knee injury. Fullback Derek Watt is also active after battling a hamstring injury the last several weeks.

Steelers Inactive Players:

DE Isaiah Buggs

CB Mike Hilton

QB Joshua Dobbs

OLB Jayrone Elliott

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Bengals Inactive Players:

DT Geno Atkins

T Bobby Hart

CB LeShaun Sims

RB Joe Mixon

K Austin Seibert

G Keaton Sutherland