Steelers TE Zach Gentry Leaves Week 11 Game With Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars 3-3 early in the second quarter and the team is already down to one tight end in the game due to an injury.

According to CBS, Steelers tight end Zach Gentry has left the Sunday game against the Jaguars with a left leg injury. The Steelers say it is a knee injury and that he will not return.

Gentry exiting the game leaves the Steelers with just one dressed tight end in Eric Ebron. The Steelers also use tackle Jerald Hawkins as an extra blocking tight end in games.

The Steelers other tight end Vance McDonald remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He missed last week’s game as well.