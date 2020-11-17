Steelers Sign TE Charles Jones To Practice Squad, Release ILB Ray Wilborn

The Pittsburgh Steelers started Week 11 of the NFL season off with a practice squad transaction.

We have added TE Charles Jones to the practice squad and released LB Ray Wilborn. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 17, 2020

The Steelers announced on Tuesday that free agent tight end Charles Jones has been signed to the practice squad. To make room for Jones on the practice squad, inside linebacker Ray Wilborn was released.

Jones, who worked out for the Steelers last week, entered the NFL originally with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. He spent most his rookie season on the Jaguars practice squad before finally being promoted to the 53-man roster later in the year. He had just one catch for 5 yards in four games as a rookie with the Jaguars.

Jones spent multiple stints on the Jaguars Reserve/COVID-19 list this past offseason before finally being released in September with an injury settlement. The Buffalo Bills signed Jones to their practice squad in late October but parted ways with him just a few days later.

At Tulane, Jones caught 61 passes for 460 yards and 8 touchdowns. At his 2019 pro day, Jones measured in at 6030, 254-pounds and he reportedly ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.90-seconds and did 24 reps on the bench to go along with a vertical jump of 33-inches and a broad jump of 9’9″.

As for Wilborn, he had been on the practice squad since October 23.