Steelers Saturday Transactions Include G Stefen Wisniewski, RB Trey Edmunds Being Waived

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a few transactions on Saturday that included new inside linebacker Avery williams being place on the team’s active 53-man roster. Also added to the 53-man roster on Saturday was outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott, who was on the practice squad.

Williamson, who the Steelers acquired via a trade with the New York Jets this past Sunday, has essentially been the 54th player on the team’s roster since he was acquired as there was an exemption given to provide him time to go through the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols and undergo his physical.

To make room for Williamson and Elliott on the Steelers active 53-man roster, guard Stefen Wisniewski and running back Trey Edmunds were both waived. Wisniewski had just returned from Reserve/Injured this past week.

With Williamson now officially on the Steelers 53-man roster, he’s expected to dress for Sunday’s road game against the Dallas Cowboys. He has not yet practiced with the team since being acquired via trade so he’s unlikely to see much, if any, defensive playing time on Sunday against the Cowboys baring injuries to other players.

The Steelers also elevated rookie safety Antoine Brooks Jr. to the active/inactive roster on Saturday from te practice squad. Defensive tackle DeMarcus Christmas was also signed to the practice squad on Saturday.