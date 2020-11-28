Steelers Saturday Injury Report Week 12: Haden Questionable; Samuels Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their sixth official injury report of Week 12 ahead of their scheduled Tuesday home game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Saturday offering, which once again is an estimated one, shows one player ruled out for the contest with one other being listed as questionable for it.

According to the estimated injury report on Saturday, running back Jaylen Samuels has been officially ruled out for Tuesday. Additionally, cornerback Joe Haden ends Saturday listed as questionable for the scheduled Tuesday night game.

The Steelers have not practiced since Wednesday and thus their participation levels listed within their daily injury reports have all been estimations. Haden has been listed as an estimated limited participant since Wednesday.

The Steelers also placed running back James Conner on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday after he reportedly tested positive for the virus. He joins guard Kevin Dotson, defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive end Isaiah Buggs and tackle Jerald Hawkins on that list. Dotson has been on the list since Nov. 14 while Tuitt, Buggs and Hawkins were added to the list on Friday.

Rounding out the Steelers Saturday estimated injury report; defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (not injury related), guard David DeCastro (not injury related), tight end Eric Ebron (not injury related), outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott (illness), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related, ankle), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related, quadricep), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (foot), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related), and inside linebacker Vince Williams (not injury related) are all listed once again as being able to fully participate in practice had one taken place. None of those players received game status designations on the Saturday injury report.