Steelers Place Rookie G Dotson On Reserve/COVID-19 List; Add Rookie S Brooks From Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few more transactions on Saturday and they included an offensive lineman being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers announced on Saturday that rookie guard Kevin Dotson has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and that rookie safety Antoine Brooks has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

This will mark the first game that Dotson has missed this season. He was added to the team’s injury report on Friday after missing practice with an illness. With Dotson now out, there’s a good chance that backup offensive lineman Derwin Gray dresses for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As for Brooks, he should also now dress on Sunday. He has already previously been elevated from the practice squad twice.

The Saturday moves means the Steelers will need to declare five inactive players on Sunday against the Bengals.