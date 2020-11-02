Steelers Issued Roster Exemption On Monday For New ILB Avery Williamson

The Pittsburgh Steelers trade for inside linebacker Avery Williamson was made official by the NFL on Monday. Obviously, Williamson will need to pass his team physical to ultimately seal the deal. Additionally, Williamson must go through the COVID testing protocols the next several days before being allowed to join the Steelers. Because of the time that takes, the Steelers have received a roster exemption for Williamson and thus no corresponding move will need to be made until he clears protocols and passes his physical.

Under the new NFL COVID protocols, a player who joins a new team faces a six-day intake process before being allowed to enter the team’s facility, according to the Washington Post. The process begins on the day the player arrives in the new team’s city, and the player must have a series of negative results in daily testing for the novel coronavirus before entering the facility on Day 6.

According to the listed protocols, it doesn’t appear as though Avery will be able to be on the Steelers roster this week and thus he isn’t likely to play in the team’s Sunday road game against the Dallas Cowboys. Williamson, however, should be able to begin practicing with the Steelers in Week 10 and then likely dress and play against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 15.

As we wait to see if there’s been any tweaking to Williamson’s contract as part of him being traded from the New York Jets to the Steelers, below is what the figures as is indicate Pittsburgh would need to accommodate if things remain status quo with him, according to former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports.

Williams, as you can imagine, is pretty excited about being traded from the winless Jets to the undefeated Steelers. He posted an Instagram video Monday morning as he was about to leave for Pittsburgh.

“Goin’ to the ‘Burgh!” he said in a video posted on Instagram. “Goin’ to the ‘Burgh! Let’s go man. Get me to the airport. We’re gonna get that ring. . . . Pittsburgh, let’s go man. I’m hyped. I’m so hyped, I couldn’t even sleep. Couldn’t even sleep last night. You know me; I’m a baller, now. I’m ready to go hit shit, man. Let’s go. I can’t wait to be part of this defense.”

Looks like Avery Williams has $1,455,882 left in base salary for 2020. He also appears to have another $421,875 he can earn in per game roster bonuses. Total of $1,877,757 it looks like the #Steelers will take on. — Steelers Depot 🎃🦇👻🧙‍♀️ (@Steelersdepot) November 2, 2020