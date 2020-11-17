Steelers Injury Update: Optimism Hilton, Wormley Will Be Back For Jaguars Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road this coming Sunday and when they do, they might just have two defensive players who have missed quite a few games with injuries back on the field for that contest. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin updated the health of the team during his weekly Tuesday press conference and he started by recapping the players who were injured in the team’s Week 10 home win.
“From a health standpoint in terms of the team, in-game we had a couple bumps and bruises that that could affect potential availability, or at least work at the front part of the week,” Tomlin said. “Jaylen Samuels had a quad. Trey Edmunds had a hamstring. We’ll see what a week takes us in terms of some of those guys.”
Running backs Jaylen Samuels (quad) and Trey Edmunds (hamstring) will thus seemingly start this week as questionable to play on Sunday against the Jaguars. At the very least, both are likely to be on the first injury report of Week 10 when it is released later Wednesday afternoon.
Tomlin went on to say that he is optimistic the team might get cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) and defensive end Chris Wormley (knee) both back on Sunday for the game against the Jaguars.
“There is really big optimism in the potential return of two guys that have missed some time,” Tomlin said. “Mike Hilton is back to work tomorrow and we’re excited about that. And Chris Wormley as well, who’s missed a significant amount of time with his knee injury.”
That’s great news indeed. Hilton has missed the last four games with his shoulder injury while Wormley, who is still on the Reserve/Injured list, has been sidelined just as long.
Tomlin did not update the statuses of three other players who have been sidelined recently, tight end Vance McDonald (COVID-19 list), guard Kevin Dotson (COVID-19 list) and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (illness).