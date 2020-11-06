Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 9: Tyson Alualu Is Out; Mike Hilton, Stefen Wisniewski Both Doubtful

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 9 ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Dallas Cowboys and the Friday offering shows that one player has now officially been ruled out for that contest with two more being doubtful for it.

After not practicing again on Friday, defensive end Tyson Alualu (knee) has been ruled out for the Steelers Sunday road game against the Cowboys. Alualu being sidelined means rookie defensive tackle Carlos Davis is likely to dress for the first time on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Limited on Friday for the Steelers and ending the week listed as questionable are cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) and guard Stefen Wisniewski (pectoral). Hilton, who has been sidelined the last two games, was listed all week as a limited practice participant. As for Wisniewski, who was activated off the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Tuesday, he did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and thus is very unlikely to play against the Cowboys.

Added to the Steelers injury report on Friday as questionable after failing to practice was tight end Vance McDonald (illness). Assuming his illness is not COVID related, it’s a good bet that McDonald will play against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Some good news on Friday for the Steelers as defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle) practiced fully earlier in the day. Buggs did not receive a game status designation on Friday and that’s a good sign he’ll play against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Also practicing fully for the Steelers on Friday were center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), safety Jordan Dangerfield (quadricep) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (quadricep). None of those four players received game status designations on the Friday injury report so all of them should play against the Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.