Steelers DT Tyson Alualu Sidelined Early Against Ravens With Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and they have already lost their starting nose tackle to an injury.
#Steelers DT Tyson Alualu sustained a knee injury and is doubtful to return to today’s game.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 1, 2020
According to the Steelers, defensive tackle Tyson Alualu sustained a knee injury in the first quarter against the Ravens and is doubtful to return to today’s game.
Alualu has played fantastic so far this season and the Steelers defense will miss him in the middle against the ravens.
The Steelers dressed five defensive linemen on Sunday with Henry Mondeaux and Isaiah Buggs both serving as backups with Chris Wormley now on the Reserve/Injured list.
The Steelers and Ravens are tied 7-7 late in the first quarter