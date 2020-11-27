Steelers CB Joe Haden Uninjured In Friday Car Accident

Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback Joe Haden appears to be ok after getting into a car accident Friday. He tweeted out a short clip of the scene, showing his car heavily damaged along the passenger’s side. Most importantly though, he seems to be unharmed, captioning the video by writing “I’m good! Stay prayed up.”

It’s unclear the cause of the accident or if there were injuries to the other driver or potential passengers.

It seems the accident comes on the same day as Haden wife’s birthday. Haden posted this photo to his Instagram page a few hours ago.

Haden had been limited during the week after suffering a knee injury early in the second half of last Sunday’s win over Jacksonville. His status for the game against the Baltimore Ravens was unknown but he seemed to be trending in a positive direction.

We’re all just glad Haden was able to walk away from the accident.