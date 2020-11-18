Steelers Bring OLB Christian Kuntz, Two Kickers In For Tryouts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have three players in for tryouts this week and that list includes two players already very familiar to the team.

In for tryouts with the Steelers this week, according to the NFL transaction sheet, are outside linebacker Christian Kuntz, kicker Brandon Wright and kicker Matthew Wright.

Kuntz has previously spent time with the Steelers and has been in for a few tryouts since. He was played in the 2019 preseason with the Steelers.

Matthew Wright was also with the Steelers during the 2019 preseason but failed to make the 53-man roster. He was signed originally by the Steelers in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida.

As for Brandon Wright, he was originally signed by the Jasonville Jaguars this year as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State, where he kicked and punted. He kicked in one game for the Jaguars earlier this season after spending time on their practice squad but wound up on the Reserve/Injured list with a groin injury.

None of the Steelers punters or kickers are currently listed as being hurt or sick so this is just probably the Steelers doing their due diligence this week in case of an emergency. It should also be pointed out that Kuntz can long snap if needed as well.