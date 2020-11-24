Steelers Announce They’ll Wear Color Rush Jerseys Thursday Vs Ravens

At least there’s one thing to look forward to in 2020. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they’ll wear their fan-favorite color rush jerseys this Thursday night in their Thanksgiving showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

This will mark the first team the Steelers have worn these jerseys this season. And it comes at likely the last Heinz Field game with fans allowed in attendance so not a moment too soon for the decision. These jerseys are loved by fans, as you can tell if you scroll through the comments on the team’s tweet announcing the news.

They’re a big hit with players, too.

“I love them. I really love them,” Joe Haden told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “They look sick. And we play well in them. You look good, you feel good, and you play good. I just really love them and am excited we get to wear them.”

Dating back to 2016, the Steelers are 5-1 when sporting their color rush uniforms. Their only loss came last season against the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh first wore them on Christmas Day in 2016, a 31-27 win over the Ravens, then again in 2017 (a win over the Titans) twice in 2018, leading to victories over the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots, and again in 2019, with that loss to Buffalo and a win over the Miami Dolphins.