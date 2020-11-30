Steelers Activate Dotson And Buggs From COVID List; Elevate Brooks To Active Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made several moves Monday, activating two of their five players on the Reserve/COVID list. Those two are OG Kevin Dotson and DL Isaiah Buggs. In addition, the team elevated safety Antoine Brooks Jr. as a COVID replacement while signing kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad.

Dotson was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID list November 14th, spending 16 days on it. Buggs is evidently a close contact player, not someone who tested positive for the virus, and was reportedly part of the team’s Monday walkthrough. Both players are eligible to play in tomorrow’s game against Baltimore.

There are currently three Steelers on the Reserve/COVID list: DL Stephon Tuitt, OT Jerald Hawkins, and RB James Conner.

Brooks was out of “normal” elevations but is exempted as a COVID replacement. He will provide help on special teams and DB depth but is unlikely to play on defense given Mike Hilton’s return.

Wright gives the team an emergency option at kicker. He spent the 2019 offseason with the Steelers. He’s an accurate kicker with a below average leg. The team now has a backup for each specialist position among their practice squad: P Corliss Waitman, LS Christian Kuntz, and now Wright.