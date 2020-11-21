Steelers Activate DE Chris Wormley To 53-Man Roster From IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one transaction on Saturday and it results in the team having a 53-man roster for their Sunday road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Steelers activated defensive end Chris Wormley to the 53-man roster from the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Saturday as a designated-to-return player.

Wormley, who has been sidelined by a knee injury since Week 7, resumed practicing this past week. Prior to his knee injury he had three tackles and two quarterback hits this season.

The Steelers had an open spot on their 53-man roster after safety Antonine Brooks Jr. reverted back to the team’s practice squad on Monday.

Wormley will now likely dress for the Steelers Sunday game in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.