Report: Steelers Trading For LB Avery Williamson (Update)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly making a trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, acquiring LB Avery Williamson from the New York Jets. Manisha Mehta of the New York Daily News was the first to report the deal, which apparently isn’t finalized but close to being done.

Sources: Jets are working towards a trade that would send ILB Avery Williamson to the Steelers. #TakeFlight — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 2, 2020

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is confirming the story.

The Steelers land a new linebacker, source confirms. https://t.co/tQIppZxVpC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2020

Williamson, 28, has played for the Jets since 2018. This year, he has 50 tackles and three pass deflections. He was drafted in the 5th round by the Tennessee Titans in 2014. It’s unclear what compensation the Steelers are giving up but likely a Day Three 2021 draft pick.

UPDATE (10:28 PM): The Steelers are giving up a 2022 5th round pick in exchange for Williamson and a 2022 7th round pick, per Rapoport.

The #Jets are trading LB Avery Williamson to the #Steelers, source said and they are swapping picks: PIT 2022 5th rounder for NYJ’s 2022 7th rounder. Williamson fills a position of need for Pittsburgh. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2020

Williamson is in the final year of his deal.

The Steelers have seen their linebacker depth tested in recent week. Devin Bush suffered a season-ending torn ACL against the Cleveland Browns while Ulysees Gilbert III suffered a back injury during practice this past week and missed Sunday’s game against the Ravens. The only two healthy ILBs the Steelers had in Week 8 were Vince Williams and Robert Spillane. Marcus Allen was used as the dime linebacker against Baltimore.

Developing story.