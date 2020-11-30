Report: Steelers DE Isaiah Buggs Back Practicing On Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed four players in their Reserve/COVID-19 list this past week and it appears as though at least one of them landed there as a close contact case.

According to Getty Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday, defensive end Isaiah Buggs was back at the team’s South Side practice facility on Monday and he participated in the team’s final walk-through practice ahead the scheduled Tuesday night game against the Baltimore Ravens.

If true, this would mean that Buggs will officially be removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon and that would mean he would be eligible to play Tuesday night if not made inactive for the contest.

Buggs, along with defensive end Stephon Tuitt, tackle Jerald Hawkins and running back James Conner, were all placed on the Steelers Reserve/COVID-19 list this past week. Conner reportedly tested positive. As for the Tuitt and Hawkins, it’s still not known for certain which of them may have tested positive for the virus. Tuitt is still expected to miss the Tuesday night game, nonetheless.

The Steelers are expected to announce several transactions later Monday.