Report: Ravens WR Willie Snead Tests Positive For COVID

Earlier reports Sunday indicated the Baltimore Ravens had at least another positive test to a starter. According to Ravens’ beat writer Jamison Hensley, that player is WR Willie Snead.

Ravens WR Willie Snead tested positive today, per source. He is the 7th projected starter on Baltimore's offense to test positive. This is the 8th straight day of at least one positive test for Baltimore. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 29, 2020

There are now over 20 Ravens on the Reserve/COVID list. A large chunk of which have reportedly tested positive for the virus, not just isolated for being a close contact.

Snead had come on strong for the Ravens’ offense over the past month, including in the first matchup against the Steelers. He caught five passes for 106 yards in Baltimore’s Week Six loss to Pittsburgh. For the season, Snead’s caught 28 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns. He’d been one of the team’s most reliable weapons, especially on third down.

Baltimore will be without numerous offensive weapons for Tuesday’s game. They include: QB Lamar Jackson, TE Mark Andrews, and now Snead. RBs JK Dobbins and Mark Ingram were placed on COVID earlier this past week, giving them a potential chance to be eligible for Tuesday. But the odds of them playing remain low.