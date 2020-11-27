Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Jackson is now one of numerous Ravens’ players to reportedly test positive for the virus, though Jackson’s name is clearly the most significant. Others include RBs Mark Ingram and JK Dobbins.

Jackson won’t be eligible to play in Sunday’s game. Robert Griffin III would get the start. Even third string QB Trace McSorley reportedly tested positive for COVID.

As more players test positive, it’s becoming increasingly uncertain the league will still play the Steelers/Ravens game Sunday. The NFL has said they anticipated more positive tests but it’s clear there’s a major outbreak occuring in Baltimore’s locker room.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, four more players today tested positive.

Four more Ravens’ players and one more staff have tested positive for COVID, source tells ESPN. Game Sunday still on for now, but chances of it being played are diminishing quickly. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

Strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders has been suspended by the team. He is believed to be one of the causes of the outbreak after failing to report symptoms.

Schefter is reporting head coach John Harbaugh told players they won’t be allowed back at the team facility until Monday. That puts playing this game anytime this week in severe doubt.