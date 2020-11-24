Report: Ravens Have More Positive COVID-19 Tests Tuesday Morning

The Baltimore Ravens placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and it appears more will be added to it on Tuesday.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens learned Tuesday morning of more positive COVID-19 tests. If true, those players will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and thus will result in them not playing on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

The Ravens learned this morning of more positive COVID-19 tests, per sources. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 24, 2020

The Ravens closed their team facility on Monday after multiple positive COVID-19 tests and they will be virtual again on Tuesday, the organization announced. A statement released on Tuesday morning by the Ravens explained why the team opted for that approach and added that there will be no media sessions on Tuesday either.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/WGAUjSiXmz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 24, 2020

“With the health and safety of players and staff remaining the highest priority, the Ravens have determined that all further team activities will be conducted virtually today,” the statement said. “Due to the condensed schedule and preparation for the Steelers game, the Ravens will cancel media availability for today.”

On Monday, Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and were both subsequently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list later in the day. Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams was also placed on the list Monday and is quarantining after close contact and will also be out this week as well.

As of right now, the Thursday night game between the Steelers and the Ravens is sill scheduled to be played. When the Ravens players who recently tested positive are identified, we will pass along that information.