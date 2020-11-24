Ravens Tuesday Injury Report Week 12: DE Derek Wolfe Listed With Illness

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their second official injury report for Week 12 ahead of their Thursday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tuesday offering, which is another estimation report, shows that four players would have sat out practice with three others expected to have been limited.

Due to COVID-19 related protocols, the Ravens did not practice again on Tuesday, so their entire injury report remains an estimated one regarding participation levels.

Listed as not expected to practice for the Ravens on Tuesday were defensive tackle Calais Campbell (calf), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle), fullback Patrick Mekari (not injury related), and defensive end Derek Wolfe (illness).

It will now be interesting to see if Wolfe winds up being placed on the Ravens Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. As for Campbell, he’s been sidelined the last few games with his calf injury so it will be interesting to see if he’s ultimately cleared to play Thursday night against the Steelers with this being a short week.

Listed as possible limited practice participants on Tuesday by the Ravens were tight end Mark Andrews (thigh), linebacker Matt Judon (ankle), and guard Tyre Phillips (ankle).

The Ravens placed outside Pernell McPhee on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday so he, along with running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, won’t play Thursday night against the Steelers.