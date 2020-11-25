Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Dazed And Confused

As with most fans of the Black and Gold, the NFL’s postponement of the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday Night Thanksgiving game against the Baltimore Ravens is vexing.

THE RIPOFF

On Monday we learned that several Ravens players or staff tested positive for the coronavirus. The NFL advised the game would go on but would monitor the situation.

Extremely late, the Ravens announced they were travelling to Pittsburgh on Thursday morning instead of the day before. Earlier today, the NFL announced postponement “out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel ….” Yet, on an earlier Thursday night game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers the NFL allowed the game to proceed.

Steelers players are understandably upset. Some like Cam Heyward took the news in stride.

See you Sunday! Back to the lab pic.twitter.com/uNG0cWJDiV — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) November 25, 2020

However, many agree with JuJu Smith-Schuster:

First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh. — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 25, 2020

THE QUESTION

My opinion is that the NFL would have allowed the Thanksgiving game to proceed if both teams agreed to play. The Pittsburgh Steelers were prepared to play, and it appears that the Baltimore Ravens backed out. Again, that is my opinion as an average Steelers fan.

We all know that the NFL will not attempt to compensate the Steelers in any way. But my question remains. How should the NFL compensate the Steelers for the Ravens causing the game to be postponed?

For me, the NFL should transfer $25 million of cap space from Baltimore to Pittsburgh for next season. What is just compensation to you?

YOUR MUSIC SELECTION

I always like to offer a music selection. This situation has left me dazed and confused. Here is Dazed and Confused by Led Zeppelin.