Packers Vs. 49ers Week 9 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Thursday. Are yinz ready to watch some football tonight? I know I am and hopefully we have a great game tonight between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers to get Week 9 of 2020 NFL season underway.

This Thursday night game pits quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Nick Mullens against each other in a key NFC matchup. The Packers enter Thursday night with 5-2 record while the 49ers are 4-4 on the season.

Below are the inactive players for the Thursday night contest and as usual, I’ll try to add a few video highlights from the game to this post as it progresses. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.

Thank you to all for stopping by the site tonight.

Packers Inactives: QB Jordan Love, CB Kevin King, S Will Redmond, S Vernon Scott, T David Bakhtiari, DL Billy Winn

49ers Inactives: CB Ahkello Witherspoon, RB Tevin Coleman, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles