Back at it for another analysis and recap of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 27-3 Week 11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In breaking this one down, we talk about the Steelers better but not perfect run game and a tenacious defense that continues to make big plays.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version